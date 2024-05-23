AIRLINK 74.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
BOP 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.55%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.5%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 33.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.97%)
FFL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
HBL 112.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.14%)
HUBC 137.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.7%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
MLCF 37.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.42%)
OGDC 136.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
PAEL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1%)
PIAA 19.81 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.96%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PPL 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.28%)
PRL 26.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.66%)
SNGP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
SSGC 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
TELE 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TRG 63.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.78%)
UNITY 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.22%)
BR100 7,812 Increased By 1.6 (0.02%)
BR30 25,221 Increased By 71 (0.28%)
KSE100 74,916 Decreased By -40.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 24,079 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.02%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-05-23

Poll panel orders BJP, Congress to show restraint in campaign

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 05:16am

NEW DELHI: India’s election panel on Wednesday ordered the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress to exercise restraint in their campaigns, after both had reported the other for making divisive speeches during India’s vote.

The panel said the parties’ defences for the speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were “not tenable” and issued notices to the presidents of both groups.

In their complaints to the Election Commission, the BJP accused Gandhi and Congress accused Modi of making divisive speeches on religion, caste and linguistic issues.

India is holding the world’s largest election over seven phases, with votes due to be counted on June 4.

The Congress accused Modi of seeking votes in the name of religion by saying in recent speeches that Congress would seize and redistribute the wealth of India’s majority Hindus among minority Muslims, whom he referred to as “infiltrators” and those who have “more children” last month.

Modi later denied targeting Muslims in his campaign. Congress denied making any election promise on wealth redistribution.

The commission directed BJP and its star campaigners to “refrain from any campaigning” along religious or communal lines.

About 80% of India’s 1.4 billion people are Hindus but it also has the world’s third largest Muslim population of roughly 200 million people.

The BJP accused Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge of creating enmity among disadvantaged Hindu and tribal groups by saying that the BJP discriminates against them and would abolish the Indian constitution if it wins the election.

The commission directed that Congress campaigners should not give “false impression” that the constitution could be “abolished or sold”.

It also said in notices to the two parties that it found their defences on these speeches “not tenable”, adding that it noted with “concern” that their campaigners had continued to make such speeches.

It ordered the parties to “refrain from making any statement” prohibited under the election Model Code of Conduct.

Narendra Modi BJP Rahul Gandhi India’s election

Comments

200 characters

Poll panel orders BJP, Congress to show restraint in campaign

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Oil prices fall on worries of higher US interest rates

Nandipur and Guddu Power plants: PC has reservations against PD for not sharing info with FAs

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Budget proposals: OICCI for standardising GST rates and policies

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Cipher case: FIA submits plea to present Lu’s statement

Read more stories