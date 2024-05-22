AIRLINK 74.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
Sports

Hasan Ali released from Pakistan squad ahead of England T20Is

BR Web Desk Published May 22, 2024

Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been released from Pakistan’s squad ahead of the first T20I against England at the Headingley, Leeds on Wednesday (today).

In a statement hours before the game, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that the team management allowed Hasan Ali to fulfil his commitments in county cricket.

Hasan Ali was included in Pakistan’s squad as an injury cover for fast bowler Haris Rauf.

He featured in the third T20I against Ireland, earlier this month, giving away 42 runs in three overs at an economy rate of 14.

Pakistan ended up winning the game by hunting down the 179-run target in 17 overs to take the three-match series 2-1.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will take on England in their last preparation series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The five-match series will conclude on May 30, after which the Greenshirts will travel to the USA for the mega event.

