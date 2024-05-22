AIRLINK 74.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.39%)
Robusta coffee hits 3-week high, arabica also up

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 03:46pm

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to a three-week high on Wednesday as forecasts for largely dry weather in Vietnam renewed crop concerns, while arabica prices also advanced.

Coffee

  • July robusta coffee rose 2.3% to $3,820 a ton by 1023 GMT after setting a three-week high of $3,881.

  • Dealers said forecasts indicated there would be little rain in top robusta producer Vietnam during the next week, triggering renewed concerns about dry conditions.

  • Farmers in Vietnam also appear reluctant to sell, ensuring supplies remain tight.

  • July arabica coffee rose 1.15% to $2.1970 per lb. * Dealers said there were some quality concerns in Brazil, where the harvest is in its early stages.

Sugar

  • July raw sugar fell 0.1% to 18.54 cents per lb.

  • Dealers said the market was consolidating just above last week’s 18-month low of 17.95 cents, with prices holding in a fairly narrow range during the last couple of sessions.

  • The strong pace of cane crushing in Centre-South Brazil has helped to put the market on the defensive while data is likely to be issued next week by industry group Unica covering the first half of May.

  • August white sugar fell 0.05% to $544.20 a ton.

Cocoa

  • July London cocoa rose 0.8% to 6,160 pounds a metric ton.

  • July New York cocoa rose 0.2% to $7,407 a ton.

