AIRLINK 74.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
FCCL 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.44%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
MLCF 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.1%)
OGDC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.78%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.01%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.4%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,833 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,220 Decreased By -116.3 (-0.46%)
KSE100 75,187 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 24,157 Increased By 14.7 (0.06%)
May 22, 2024
Most Gulf bourses muted in early trade; Fed minutes eyed

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 01:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trading on Wednesday amid falling oil prices, with investors awaiting minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for clues on the timing of rate cuts.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, dropped for a third straight session with Brent futures down 1.36% at $81.75 a barrel by 0748 GMT.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark stock index fell 0.4% with the Aldar Properties sliding 2.3% and Alpha Dhabi Holding declining 2.6%.

Dubai’s benchmark stock index slipped 0.3%, weighed down by losses in finance, real estate and industry sectors with Parkin Co falling 1.1%, and Emirates NBD, the emirate’s largest lender, dropping 1.2%.

The Qatari benchmark index edged 0.1% lower, pressured by a 1.3% drop in United Development Co and a 1.1% loss in Qatar Navigation.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was little changed, with Etihad Etisalat and Saudi Electricity losing 2.1% and 2% respectively, while ACWA Power gained 1.5% and Savola Group advanced 2.2%.

Gulf markets drop as political uncertainty rises

Investors look to minutes from the Fed’s most recent policy meeting, due later in the day, after multiple Fed officials on Tuesday said the central bank should wait several more months to ensure inflation is on track before cutting rates.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any US monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

MENA Gulf stocks market

