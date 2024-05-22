AIRLINK 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.51%)
FCCL 21.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.57%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.35%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.27%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.23%)
OGDC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.9%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.94%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.79%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.28%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.87%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,831 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,208 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.51%)
KSE100 75,155 Decreased By -52.1 (-0.07%)
KSE30 24,141 Decreased By -2 (-0.01%)
World

At least seven wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Chuhuiv, governor says

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 01:56pm

KYIV: A Russian attack on the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region wounded at least seven people on Wednesday morning, the governor said.

Russian forces attacked Chuhuiv with S-400 missiles, damaging a kindergarten and a private residence, according to preliminary information reported by the Kharkiv region’s police via the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine reports three deaths after fresh Russian attacks

No children were hurt, and at least five of those wounded have received medical help, according to the governor’s statement.

Russian forces have intensified strikes on the northeastern region, targeting its energy and transport infrastructure with drones and missiles.

