At least seven wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Chuhuiv, governor says

KYIV: A Russian attack on the northeastern town of Chuhuiv in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region wounded at least seven people on Wednesday morning, the governor said.

Russian forces attacked Chuhuiv with S-400 missiles, damaging a kindergarten and a private residence, according to preliminary information reported by the Kharkiv region’s police via the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine reports three deaths after fresh Russian attacks

No children were hurt, and at least five of those wounded have received medical help, according to the governor’s statement.

Russian forces have intensified strikes on the northeastern region, targeting its energy and transport infrastructure with drones and missiles.