AIRLINK 74.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 39.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
FCCL 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.43%)
FFBL 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.02%)
GGL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
HBL 113.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
HUMNL 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.44%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
KOSM 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
MLCF 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.1%)
OGDC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.78%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
PPL 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.01%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.4%)
SNGP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.73%)
SSGC 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TELE 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
TPLP 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
TRG 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.39%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,833 Decreased By -17.2 (-0.22%)
BR30 25,220 Decreased By -116.3 (-0.46%)
KSE100 75,187 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 24,157 Increased By 14.7 (0.06%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London stocks dip as UK inflation falls less than expected

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 12:41pm

London stocks slipped on Wednesday as slower-than-expected deceleration in Britain’s inflation knocked off hopes of a June interest rate cut, while Marks & Spencer’s gains after the retailer reported an upbeat annual profit tempered losses.

As of 07:07 GMT, the benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.6%, while the pound strengthened against the dollar and touched a two-month high at $1.27425.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.4% to 20,693.65.

British consumer prices (CPI) rose 2.3% in April, slowing from a 3.2% increase in March, while economists polled by Reuters expected a 2.1% rise.

Markets are now pegging a mere 16% chance of a June rate cut by the Bank of England, a dip from the nearly 60% that was priced in last week.

Despite UK inflation edging closer to the BOE’s target, its sluggish deceleration fell short of expectations, casting a pall over investor sentiment.

London stocks slip as Fed’s cautious stance weighs on sentiment

Markets also have Nvidia’s quarterly results on the radar that is due later in the day, and could spark a $200 billion swing in the AI-darling’s shares.

Keeping losses at check, Marks & Spencer jumped 7.4% after the retailer reported a 58% rise in annual profit and was ahead of market expectations.

SSE fell 2.3%, after the power generator and network operator posted a lower annual adjusted operating profit.

London stocks FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

London stocks dip as UK inflation falls less than expected

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

Israeli forces raze parts of Gaza’s Jabalia, hit Rafah with airstrikes

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Federal Budget: PM pledges more facilities for investors

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 9 Discos

Read more stories