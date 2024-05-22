AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

SSGC removes 2,840 illegal gas connections

Press Release Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: SSGC tightened its grip on the gas theft miscreants by cracking down on more than 2,840 illegal gas connections in Karachi, Nawabshah, Larkana and Quetta. In a major raid conducted in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Zia locality, the theft control team of Customer Relations Department (CRD) removed more than 2,000 illegal domestic connections from residents who had extended gas arrangements from the existing meter points.

In Malir Zone, CRD team also detached 800 illegal connections in yet another prolific crackdown. As per SOP, claims are being raised to recover the pilfered amount.

More raids on overhead and underground connections were conducted in Quetta, Nawabshah and Larkana and summarily 40 connections were dismantled. Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in theft were removed and claims were raised.

Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS&CGTO) team conducted a joint raid in a tandoori (naan) shop in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area where gas was being used directly from SSGC’s service line.

Total connecting load was 265 cubic feet per hour. SSGC Police has registered FIR against the owner Abdul Ahad. SSGC’s scored yet another prosecution success when on the directions of Gas Utility Court, Shikarpur District accused Suleman, earlier nominated in FIR for consuming gas directly for commercial purpose, paid Rs 0.6 million out of Rs 2.3 million as a compensation for quantum of losses, with an undertaking to settle balance amount in 3 months. SS&CGTO’s Prosecution Wing contested the case.

