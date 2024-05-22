Sindh announces summer vacation for schools

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced summer vacations for all public and private educational institutions across the province. As per the official notification, the two-month vacation period will commence on June 1 and end on July 31, with schools scheduled to reopen on August 1.

This decision was made by the provincial government’s steering committee, which emphasized that the summer break will apply uniformly to both government and private schools throughout Sindh. The notification regarding the holidays has already been issued to ensure compliance by all educational institutions within the province.