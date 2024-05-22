Digital transformation: Mashreq Pakistan selects PTCL

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Mashreq Pakistan, a part of Mashreq which is the leading financial institution in the MENA region, have signed an agreement for the provisioning of primary data centre colocation services at PTCL’s Tier-III Data Centre facility.

In the esteemed presence of Mohamed Abdel Razek, Group Head of Technology, Transformation and Information, Mashreq, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan, and Umar Farooqi, Group Director Enterprise PTCL, Mashreq Pakistan’s Chief Information Officer, Khurram Abid, and PTCL’s Group Chief Business Services Officer, Zarrar Hasham Khan signed the agreement at a special ceremony recently held at PTCL Data Centre II, Karachi.

On the occasion, Mohamed Abdel Razek, Group Head of Technology, Transformation and Information, Mashreq, said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with PTCL as our trusted partner for infrastructure and platform hosting as part of the Bank’s digital transformation strategy. This partnership signifies a transformative step forward in the Bank’s approach to infrastructure, platforms and data management.”

During the signing ceremony, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are pleased to sign an agreement with Mashreq Pakistan to support them in fulfilling their business needs. PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitalization effort across the country.”

