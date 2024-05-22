AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-22

Digital transformation: Mashreq Pakistan selects PTCL

Press Release Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Mashreq Pakistan, a part of Mashreq which is the leading financial institution in the MENA region, have signed an agreement for the provisioning of primary data centre colocation services at PTCL’s Tier-III Data Centre facility.

In the esteemed presence of Mohamed Abdel Razek, Group Head of Technology, Transformation and Information, Mashreq, Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan, and Umar Farooqi, Group Director Enterprise PTCL, Mashreq Pakistan’s Chief Information Officer, Khurram Abid, and PTCL’s Group Chief Business Services Officer, Zarrar Hasham Khan signed the agreement at a special ceremony recently held at PTCL Data Centre II, Karachi.

On the occasion, Mohamed Abdel Razek, Group Head of Technology, Transformation and Information, Mashreq, said, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with PTCL as our trusted partner for infrastructure and platform hosting as part of the Bank’s digital transformation strategy. This partnership signifies a transformative step forward in the Bank’s approach to infrastructure, platforms and data management.”

During the signing ceremony, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are pleased to sign an agreement with Mashreq Pakistan to support them in fulfilling their business needs. PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitalization effort across the country.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ptcl MENA digital transformation Mohamed Abdel Razek

Comments

200 characters

Digital transformation: Mashreq Pakistan selects PTCL

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 8 Discos

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

FY23-24: NAC approves 2.38pc GDP provisional growth

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

Rs84bn payments to PSO: SNGPL sends SOS to PD

FMs from Iran’s partners hold minute’s silence

Pemra bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Read more stories