AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
Markets Print 2024-05-22

Most Gulf markets dip as oil prices tumble

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday as oil prices fell on expectations that lingering US inflation could keep interest rates higher for longer, depressing consumer and industrial demand.

US Federal Reserve officials said on Monday they were awaiting more signs of slowing inflation before considering interest rate cuts.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, dropped by more than $1 with Brent trading at $82.46 a barrel by 1300 GMT.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index slipped 0.3% with conglomerate Alpha Dhabi Holding declining 4.8% and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank sliding 2.6%.

Among other losers, First Abu Dhabi Bank shed 0.8%, after the UAE’s largest lender was reported to be in advanced talks to acquire Turkish conglomerate Koc Group’s 61.2% stake in Yapi Kredi for about $8 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index fell marginally with Al Rajhi Bank, the world’s largest Islamic lender, shedding 0.8% and ACWA Power falling 1.9%, while Saudi Arabian Mining and Saudi Electricity gained 2.4% and 4.7% respectively.

The Qatari benchmark index rose 0.4%, helped by a 1.1% gain in Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender and a 1.2% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Meanwhile, major gas producer Qatar has received over $10 billion in orders for its green bonds sale.

Dubai’s benchmark index was up after four straight sessions of losses to end 0.2% higher, supported by gains in real estate and industry sectors.

The blue-chip developer Emaar Properties surged 4.4% and tolls operator Salik Company climbed 1.5%.

Elsewhere, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday the United Arab Emirates was experiencing strong economic growth, with overall real GDP projected to grow by about 4% this year, higher than earlier estimates.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was steady with Talaat Mostafa falling 2.6% while E-finance for Digital climbed 4.6%.

Separately, Egypt’s central bank is likely to leave overnight interest rates unchanged when its monetary policy committee meets on Thursday, its first meeting since Egypt signed an $8 billion agreement with the IMF in March.

