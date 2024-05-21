Qatar says Gaza truce, hostage release talks remain ‘close to stalemate’

DUBAI: Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release talks between Israel and Hamas remain “close to a stalemate”.

Asked about the International Criminal Court prosecutor’s decision to seek arrest warrants against some Israeli and Hamas leaders, Al-Ansari said it was too early for Qatar to comment directly on that but that all states and organisations should be “held responsible for the killing of civilians”.