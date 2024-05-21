May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-21

China stocks close higher, lifted by high-flying gold shares

Reuters Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

SHANGHAI: Mainland China and Hong Kong shares finished higher on Monday, on the back of gold and non-ferrous metal stocks, with equity investors continuing to digest Beijing’s latest measures to rescue its beleaguered property sector that has been a key drag on the world’s second-largest economy.

Beijing announced “historic” steps on Friday to stabilise its crisis-hit property sector, with the central bank facilitating in extra funding and easing mortgage rules, and local governments set to buy some apartments.

Property shares gave up earlier intraday gains, with the CSI real estate sub-index closing 1.23% lower.

“We believe Beijing is headed in the right direction with regard to ending the epic housing crisis,” said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura. “This is proving to be a daunting task and we think markets need to exercise more patience when awaiting more draconian measures.”

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.54% at 3,171.15 points, the highest close since Sept. 2023. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.35% at 3,690.96 points, the loftiest close since Oct. 2023.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended 0.47% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.589%.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 82.61 points, or 0.42%, at 19,636.22 points, the highest closing level since Aug. 2023. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.44% to 6,964.99.

Gold stocks outperformed the markets as investors snapped up shares tied to the high-flying precious metal. Zijing Mining Group Co Ltd,, Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd , and Zhongjin Gold Corp Ltd all rose more than 3% each at the close. CSI non-ferrous metal sub-index gained 3.82%.

Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.3%, and Japan’s Nikkei index closed 0.73% higher.

The yuan was quoted at 7.2314 per US dollar at 0811 GMT, 0.08% weaker than the previous close of 7.2254.

China stocks Hang Seng Index Gold stocks CSI300 CSI real estate

Comments

200 characters

China stocks close higher, lifted by high-flying gold shares

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories