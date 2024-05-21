Activities at Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 178,143 tonnes of cargo comprising 137,260 tonnes of import cargo and 40,883 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 137,260 comprised of 124,100 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,335 tonnes of Bulk Cargo &7,825 tonnes of Wheat.

The total export Cargo of 40,883 comprised of 30,883 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, & 10,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 05 ships namely, Wan Hai 612, Sea Elegant, Jin Hai Zheng, Ts Keelung & APL Antwerp berth at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Clemens Schulte, Sounion Trader, MT Sargodha, X-Press Phoenix, Jin Hai Zheng & MSC beatrice sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Tucapel and Pan Ivy left the port on Monday morning, while four more ships, Maersk Durban, Rigel, Hafnia Excel and OM are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 144,554 tonnes, comprising 126,123 tonnes imports cargo and 18,431 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,099 Containers (3,202 TEUs Imports and 897 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, MSC Mumbai-VIII, OBE Queen, Tethis-7, Advantage Paradise and Bulk Jamaica& another ship, Chemroad Zenith carrying Container, Fertilizer, Palm oil, Gas oil, Coal and Chemicals are expected to take berths at respectively QICT, FAP, LCT, FOTCO, PIBT and EVTL on today 20th May, while three more container ships, Conti Courage, Maersk Nyassa and Hope Island are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 21st May, 2024.

