May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-21

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 20, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 20, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                    75,084
High:                      75,618.49
Low:                       74,734.25
Net Change:                   258.35
Volume (000):                141,359
Value (000):               9,175,205
Makt Cap (000)         2,359,117,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,399.76
NET CH                     (+) 90.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,602.60
NET CH                    (-) 100.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,866.68
NET CH                    (-) 130.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,022.38
NET CH                     (+) 68.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,822.79
NET CH                     (-) 39.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,924.75
NET CH                     (+) 80.54
------------------------------------
As on:                 20- MAY -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Federal Budget on June 7th

CPPA-G seeks adjustment in Discos’ tariffs for April

PM directs MoF to clear all DLTL claims

Israeli official denies involvement in crash: Iranian President Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Turkiye agrees to enhance cooperation in multiple areas

FY23-27: Nepra clears ‘PAP’ submitted by Discos

July-April: mobile phones worth $1.462bn imported

Belgian envoy visits KCCI ‘Pakistan will have to apply for new regulation under GSP Plus’

FY2024-28: KE secures Nepra’s approval for ‘PAP’

Law minister accuses judiciary of ‘overstepping’ its mandate

Read more stories