==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 75,084 High: 75,618.49 Low: 74,734.25 Net Change: 258.35 Volume (000): 141,359 Value (000): 9,175,205 Makt Cap (000) 2,359,117,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,399.76 NET CH (+) 90.01 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,602.60 NET CH (-) 100.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,866.68 NET CH (-) 130.36 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,022.38 NET CH (+) 68.05 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,822.79 NET CH (-) 39.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,924.75 NET CH (+) 80.54 ------------------------------------ As on: 20- MAY -2024 ====================================

