BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 20, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 75,084
High: 75,618.49
Low: 74,734.25
Net Change: 258.35
Volume (000): 141,359
Value (000): 9,175,205
Makt Cap (000) 2,359,117,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,399.76
NET CH (+) 90.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,602.60
NET CH (-) 100.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,866.68
NET CH (-) 130.36
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,022.38
NET CH (+) 68.05
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,822.79
NET CH (-) 39.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,924.75
NET CH (+) 80.54
------------------------------------
As on: 20- MAY -2024
====================================
