May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-20

President, PM concerned at Raisi’s helicopter experiencing a difficult landing incident

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep concerns about the helicopter incident carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and others.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari said that he is deeply concerned to hear news about the helicopter incident carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and others.

In a post on X handle, he expressed heartfelt prayers and good wishes for the wellbeing and safety of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi so that he may continue to serve the Iranian nation. In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he heard the distressing news from Iran regarding Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter and “waiting with great anxiety for good news that all is well.” “Our prayers and best wishes are with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the entire Iranian nation,” said the Prime Minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Iran Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash incident President Asif Ali Zardari

Comments

200 characters

President, PM concerned at Raisi’s helicopter experiencing a difficult landing incident

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

World leaders mourn Ebrahim Raisi death

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Tax proposals: PBC calls for ‘out of box solutions’

Oil climbs after Iran’s president dies, Saudi flags issue with king’s health

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Two key HPPs: Sinosure agrees to implement

Read more stories