President, PM concerned at Raisi’s helicopter experiencing a difficult landing incident

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep concerns about the helicopter incident carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and others.

In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari said that he is deeply concerned to hear news about the helicopter incident carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Iranian Foreign Minister and others.

In a post on X handle, he expressed heartfelt prayers and good wishes for the wellbeing and safety of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi so that he may continue to serve the Iranian nation. In a post on X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that he heard the distressing news from Iran regarding Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter and “waiting with great anxiety for good news that all is well.” “Our prayers and best wishes are with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and the entire Iranian nation,” said the Prime Minister.

