By-election in NA 148 Multan: Foolproof security arrangements made

LAHORE: Punjab Police ensured foolproof arrangements for the by-election in Multan’s constituency NA 148, due to which more than four lakh 44 thousand voters exercised their right to vote in a peaceful environment.

On the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police remained on high alert for the peaceful, transparent and safe conduct of by-elections.

According to sources 69 out of 275 polling stations in Multan were declared highly sensitive, however police teams provided full security to all polling stations, voters and election staff.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that 4,000 police officers and officials including women police officers, were deployed for by-election security, keeping the security on high alert throughout the province including Multan, the force deployment has been also increased.

A peaceful and transparent polling process was ensured with the cooperation of allied departments, armed forces, security agencies. On the direction of Dr Usman Anwar, senior officers including RPO, CPO, and CTO, supervised all the arrangements themselves.

Additional personnel, Dolphin Force, Quick Response force and other teams were deployed at sensitive polling stations.

IG Punjab said that monitoring of election process, security arrangements from regional and divisional control rooms continued from moment to moment, Strict compliance on the code of conduct of the Election Commission was ensured, police teams ensured indiscriminate action on every law violation such as display of weapons, aerial firing, fights, sabotage of election process.

IG Punjab said that anti-social elements are closely monitored, they will not allow anyone to obstruct the election process, Police officers remained in close coordination with all institutions including security agencies, armed forces, district administration. Police teams remain at the duty points until the whole polling process is over.

