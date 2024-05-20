Balancing power: the struggle for genuine democracy in Pakistan

A country is fundamentally a political entity, governed by a distinct political framework. Yet, challenges arise when the administrative apparatus oversteps its bounds, assuming political roles traditionally held by entities such as political parties and the legislature. This overreach often leads to the subordination of these political groups under administrative dominance.

When British India was partitioned and Pakistan came into being through the Indian Independence Act of 1947, it was composed of previously existing political, social, economic, and cultural entities with rich and diverse histories and backgrounds.

Before the partition was legitimized through enactment, an exercise was carried out through the 3rd June Plan. The various provinces were asked and given the option to join or not join the new constituent assembly.

The 3rd June Plan of 1947, also known as the Mountbatten Plan, proposed the partition of British India into two dominions: India and Pakistan. The plan was accepted by the British government, the Indian National Congress, the Muslim League, and the Sikh community.

The plan was as under:

1- Bengal and Punjab would be divided between India and Pakistan.

2- The princely states could join either India or Pakistan.

3- The North-West Frontier Province would have a referendum to decide whether to join India or Pakistan.

4- The province of Assam would have a referendum to decide whether the district of Sylhet would join India or Pakistan.

5- The provinces would be governed by the Government of India Act 1935 until a new constitution was made.

6- The Governors-General of the new dominions would be appointed by the Crown.

7- The Governor-General would have the power to bring the act into force and divide the territories, powers, duties, rights, assets and liabilities between the two new dominions.

The plan gave options to the provinces of Bengal, Punjab, and Sindh regarding their accession to the new dominions. At the time, there was no province of Balochistan, as it became a province for the first time on July 1, 1970.

Pakistan is said to have been achieved through political struggle, with the All-India Muslim League leading the movement, particularly between 1940 and 1946, when it swept the 1946 elections based on the separate electorate system.

Failure of Pakistan Muslim League

At its inception, Pakistan was envisioned as a beacon of political aspirations, with the All-India Muslim League at the helm. Yet, despite its leadership role, the League was hampered by a lack of robust grassroots infrastructure, which was critical for effective governance.

This deficiency forced the nascent state to rely heavily on the colonial administrative systems left in place by departing British authorities. These systems, inherently apolitical and designed to maintain colonial order, were woefully inadequate for managing the political and cultural complexities of the newly formed country.

Consequently, when Pakistan came into being, the All-India Muslim League found itself ill-equipped, both in capacity and in leadership across all levels, to govern effectively. This lack of preparedness led to the continuation of the colonial administrative apparatus, which had been explicitly structured to be disconnected from the local realities and devoid of any political vision or strategic foresight. The colonial masters had established this system to suppress any form of political evolution that could challenge their control, leaving it unsuitable for the governance of a free state.

In these formative days, Pakistan’s governance was marked by an over-dependence on bureaucratic measures rather than political initiatives. The existing administrative framework, unfamiliar with the necessary political processes and untrained in democratic governance, inadvertently fostered an environment of fragmentation. Instead of uniting and building a cohesive state from its diverse regional and cultural constituents, the country was mired in disarray. This early reliance on an ill-fitting administrative system set the stage for the prolonged challenges of political instability and governance issues that Pakistan has faced.

Issue of Bengali language:

In 1948, the Bengalis demanded that Bengali language be declared as the national language, but it was rudely rejected. We must appreciate that culture, religion, and language have always been sensitive issues, and people often get carried away by sentiment rather than logic and objectivity.

The rule of administrative apparatus:

From August 14, 1947, the country was ruled by one wing of the administrative apparatus, the civil bureaucracy. Thereafter, the main player became the armed forces under the leadership of Ayub Khan, the first indigenous Commander-in-Chief of the army. The immediate post-partition era further demonstrates the complications of an overbearing administrative apparatus.

Moreover, the period up to 1951 saw civil bureaucracy dominating governance, which was subsequently taken over by military forces under leaders like Ayub Khan. This transition marked a troubling continuation of power consolidation by the administrative apparatus, often at the expense of genuine political discourse and democratization.

Political Landscape

The current political landscape in Pakistan unfortunately mirrors its historical precedents, where authentic political forces have scarcely existed. Small groups that have struggled for the rights of the people, democracy, rule of law, and good governance were consistently unorganized and lacked a coherent vision to counterbalance the overwhelming influence of the administrative apparatus. Consequently, the governance system has always been disproportionately skewed.

So-called mainstream political forces have often functioned as subordinate teams of the administrative apparatus, perennially seeking its approval and assuring it of their loyalty.

In Pakistan, the adage “might is right” has frequently dictated the political dynamic, with power seeming to flow from the barrel of a gun. Mainstream political parties typically rise to action only when they are deprived of their anticipated share of spoils from corruption and mis-governance, allowing corruption and inefficiency to thrive under the guise of governance.

Often, these political parties are more focused on personal enrichment than on public service, subscribing to a brand of realpolitik that places the accumulation of money and resources above the welfare of society.

Internationally, such practices also reflect a ‘jungle law’ mentality, where dignity and national assets are compromised for external approval, further entrenching the administrative hold over political and civil institutions. This ongoing imbalance hinders the country’s ability to develop a clear and stable path toward effective governance and democracy.

To chart a progressive path forward for a country, particularly one with a history of administrative overreach and political imbalance, comprehensive and multifaceted strategy is required. This strategy should aim to revitalise the country’s governance structures and realign them with the aspirations and needs of its people.

Here are three crucial steps to consider:

1- Reforming Training Institutions: The first step involves a profound transformation in the training culture of both civil and uniformed administrative institutions. Training programmes must cultivate a deep respect for the will of the people, embedding a sense of duty towards public service in all trainees. This cultural shift should emphasize that public servants are not rulers but stewards of the public’s trust, and that the citizens are the true proprietors of the nation. Only through such a foundational change in mindset can lasting institutional and individual transformations occur.

2- Political Party Reform: Political parties play a pivotal role in shaping the future of any democracy. It is essential for these parties to not only shed the burdens of their historical legacies but also to embrace the possibilities of the present and future. This involves adopting digital technologies to enhance transparency and accountability in decision-making processes, from the grassroots to the highest echelons of leadership. Parties must commit to efficiency, minimal corruption, and maintain a close connection with the citizenry, whose issues they must prioritize as their foremost obligation. Ultimately, the goal is to deliver effective, tangible governance that tangibly improves the lives of the people.

3- Leveraging Scientific and Technological Advances: Finally, the government and political parties must recognize and harness the transformative potential of generative artificial intelligence and the broader scientific and technological revolution. Understanding these advances is crucial for comprehending their implications on the global balance of power, economies, and societies.

By strategically engaging with these technologies, the nation can better position itself to compete internationally, enhance its economic standing, and improve societal welfare.

Implementing these steps requires a committed, sustained effort from all sectors of society. It is only through genuine reform, innovative practices, and forward-thinking leadership that a nation can hope to achieve a stable, prosperous future that resonates with the values and needs of its people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024