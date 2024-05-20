May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Dar to attend SCO-CFM

Published 20 May, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will lead the Pakistan delegation to the regular meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) from 20-21 May 2024 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Dar will be attending the meeting at the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart, Murat Abugaliuly Nurtleu.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of the CFM meeting.

