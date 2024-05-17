AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,599 Increased By 139.8 (0.55%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St muted with weekly gains in sight on rate-cut hopes

Reuters Published May 17, 2024

Wall Street’s main indexes were largely flat in early trading on Friday as investors took a breather from the week’s rally driven by growing expectations of U.S. interest-rate cuts this year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on course for a fourth straight week of gains, while the blue-chip Dow was on track for its fifth weekly advance, supported by strong quarterly results and slowing inflation data that has bolstered the case for rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

All three main indexes touched record highs on Thursday and the Dow briefly crossed the 40,000 milestone, before reversing gains and closing in the red.

“(Equities) are just trying to sort of digest the past week’s economic data,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

“People are now looking at the next catalyst. Most likely it’s going to be whether or not the Fed actually cuts. So you got PCE (personal consumption expenditures) coming up, and if that’s below expectations then probably see the market continue to trend higher.”

Investors will parse comments from Fed officials Christopher Waller and Mary Daly, expected to speak during the day, for further cues on the central bank’s monetary policy path.

Wall St edges up after ‘mixed’ PPI data

Traders currently see a 68% chance of the first rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Of the 11 S&P 500 sectors, utilities underperformed other sectors with a 0.3% fall, while energy shares led gains, up 0.3%

At 09:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10 points to 39,869.48, the S&P 500 gained 1.27 points, or 0.02%, to 5,298.37 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 10.58 points, or 0.06%, to 16,708.90.

Advanced Micro Devices gained 3.4% after Microsoft said it plans to offer its cloud computing customers a platform of AMD artificial intelligence chips that will compete with components made by Nvidia.

Reddit rose 13% on partnering with OpenAI to bring its content to ChatGPT.

GameStop shed 24.1% after filing for a mixed-shelf offering and saying it expects first-quarter net sales to drop from a year ago.

The stock is still set for sharp weekly gains, along with fellow retail investor darling AMC Entertainment, on excitement over the social media return of “Roaring Kitty”, who was the central figure in the 2021 meme-stock rally.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.11-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.13-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 47 new highs and 20 new lows.

Wall Street stocks Wall Street US stocks Wall Street Journal Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

200 characters

Wall St muted with weekly gains in sight on rate-cut hopes

PIA privatisation: Fly Jinnah, Air Blue among 8 entities that submit Statement of Qualifications

Rupee registers some gain against US dollar

WHO says no medical supplies received in Gaza for 10 days

Punjab govt revises school timings for public, private schools amid heatwave

Chinese firm keen to invest in Pakistan’s mineral sector, says Islamabad

Highest since Sept 2018: Pakistan’s REER index increases further to 104.51 in April 2024

Another day, another record: KSE-100 closes above 75,000 as buying spree continues

SC issues notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal

OGDC sees significant boost in oil production at KPK well

SBP gives go-ahead for due diligence of Bank Alfalah Bangladesh to Bank Asia

Read more stories