PTA announces 6GHz for unlicensed RLAN operations

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced 6 Gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band for unlicensed operations for RLAN in Pakistan.

With unlocking of this band, Pakistan has become the 10th country in the Asia Pacific to embrace 6 GHz for Wi-Fi. Currently, only 60 countries worldwide have unlocked 6 GHZ (full or partial) for RLAN (Wi-Fi) services.

This announcement was made in an event titled “Unlocking Pakistan’s Connectivity: Enablement of Next-Gen Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band”.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retd) said that this development has positioned Pakistan as a regional frontrunner in embracing next-generation RLAN (Wi-Fi) technology, joining a select group of forward-thinking nations in Asia to unlock the transformative potential of Wi-Fi 6E.

In the event, speakers from META, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA), Jazz, Nayatel, and Huawei shed light on the benefits of embracing Wi-Fi 6E in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that, currently, Wi-Fi in Pakistan operates in two bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, with available bandwidths of 100 MHz and 150 MHz, respectively. However, these Industrial, Scientific & Medical (ISM) bands are accommodating multiple applications, including everyday technologies like Microwave Oven, Bluetooth, and Cordless Phones, co-exist with Wi-Fi, resulting in congestion. WI FI 6e will overcome the congestion and latency issues.

The PTA, under the government’s vision of “Digital Pakistan,” aims to ignite a wave of digital innovation to empower businesses and bridge the digital divide by providing more reliable and high-speed internet access, ultimately fostering a more inclusive digital economy in Pakistan.

The story, originally published May 17, 2024, was updated on May 21, 2024 to remove Huawei’s name since the company did not participate in the event. The error is regretted, and has been rectified.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024