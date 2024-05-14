Head Coach Gary Kirsten to join Pakistan squad on May 19

Gary Kirsten will join the national men’s side in Leeds on May 19 to commence his two-year tenure as the white-ball head coach, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

He will arrive three days before the start of the four-match T20I series against England at Headingley on Wednesday, May 22. The series will be followed by the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and Caribbean, with Pakistan taking on the hosts in its opener in Dallas on June 6.

The 56-year-old South African was confirmed as the white-ball head coach along with Jason Gillespie as the red-ball head coach last month. The Australian will arrive in Pakistan in July for August’s ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Bangladesh to start his journey.

Apart from next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 and other bilateral white-ball series, Kirsten will be the head coach for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, and the ACC T20 Asia Cup 2025.

“I’m truly excited to embark on this new journey with the Pakistan men’s cricket team. It’s an honour to coach such a talented and dynamic team, and I’m eager to contribute to their success on the international stage,” the PCB quoted Kristen as saying.

“These are indeed thrilling times for Pakistan cricket, with a new administration and players who are driven to deliver solid results. The upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 presents a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our skills and uphold Pakistan’s legacy as a formidable force in cricket.

The South African great, however, emphasized that success will require a collective effort, meticulous planning and unwavering support for one another. “With 19 other teams vying for the title, we must consistently outperform our rivals to realise our aspirations.”

“On a personal level, I’ve missed the experience of coaching at the international level and nurturing talented players to reach their full potential. I’m committed to working closely with the team to elevate their game and bring joy to fans around the world.”

Meanwhile, the cricket board, on the recommendation of the team management, has added Simon Helmot (fielding coach) and David Reid (mental performance coach) to the player support personnel.

Reid will join the side on May 20 and will continue till the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, while Helmot will team up with the national side on 31 May for the USA and Caribbean event. Aftab Khan, who is presently serving the side as the fielding coach, will assume the responsibilities of High-Performance Coach for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup following the arrival of Helmot.