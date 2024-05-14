AIRLINK 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.16%)
DFML 32.53 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (8.07%)
DGKC 90.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
FCCL 22.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
FFBL 33.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.88%)
FFL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
HBL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.24%)
HUBC 137.34 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.61%)
HUMNL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.74%)
KEL 4.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
OGDC 139.75 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.67%)
PAEL 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIAA 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-4.2%)
PIBTL 6.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 125.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.68%)
PRL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
PTC 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
SEARL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.74%)
SNGP 72.98 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.44%)
SSGC 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
TRG 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.57%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.7%)
BR100 7,806 Increased By 81.8 (1.06%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 227.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 74,531 Increased By 732.1 (0.99%)
KSE30 23,954 Increased By 330.7 (1.4%)
May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Economic shocks spur Saudi to ‘reprioritise’ reforms: official

AFP Published 14 May, 2024 06:48pm

DOHA: Global economic “shocks”, from the coronavirus pandemic to the war in Gaza, have prompted Saudi Arabia to revise its ambitious economic reform plans, the kingdom’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

The world’s biggest crude exporter is more than halfway through its Vision 2030 programme intended to lay the groundwork for a prosperous post-oil future.

The programme features several so-called giga-projects – including a planned mega-city known as NEOM – long dogged by questions about their viability.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan noted that Vision 2030 launched in 2016, well before the pandemic, wars in Ukraine and Gaza and problems like inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Saudi Arabia posts budget deficit of $3.30bn in Q1

“All of these collective shocks that are facing the world calls us also to reprioritise, to look at what we are doing, and how can we actually optimise what we are doing, optimise our plans,” Jadaan said.

Giving the reforms “more time” could ultimately be better for the Saudi economy, allowing the private sector to grow alongside the giga-projects, he said.

“If you don’t allow your economy to catch up with your projects, basically what will happen is you will import a lot more,” Jadaan said.

“And you will not allow your economy, your private sector to catch up and build their factories, manufacturing facilities, service providers to actually support the projects that we are building.”

It is not the first time Jadaan has signalled a change in approach to Vision 2030, which is overseen by Saudi Arabia’s hard-charging de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At a briefing with journalists in December, Jadaan said officials had decided to push the timeframe for some major projects past 2030, though he also noted that others would be accelerated.

And at a special meeting of the World Economic Forum in Riyadh last month, Jadaan said officials “don’t have ego” and could “change course” and “adjust” in response to economic conditions.

He has not disclosed which projects might see their timelines accelerated or extended.

The most high-profile project is NEOM, whose plans include a futuristic ski resort and twin skyscrapers 170 kilometres (105 miles) long, known as The Line.

Unveiling The Line in 2022, Prince Mohammed said its population would exceed one million by 2030 before climbing to nine million by 2045.

However Bloomberg reported in April that under revised projections, just 300,000 people would be living in The Line by decade’s end, and only 2.4 kilometres of the project would be completed by then.

NEOM officials have not commented on that report.

NEOM executive director Tarek Qaddumi told an investor roadshow in Hong Kong last month that the population target of nine million would be met “over time”.

Coronavirus Saudi Arabia pandemic NEOM economic reform

Comments

200 characters

Economic shocks spur Saudi to ‘reprioritise’ reforms: official

Barring ‘strategic entities’, Pakistan to pursue privatisation of all SOEs: PM Shehbaz

Rupee stable against US dollar

KSE-100 powers past 74,000 with over 730-point gain

NAB amendments case: SC allows Imran Khan to appear via video-link

Fast Cables IPO: funds to be used for capacity expansion, says MD

National Saving Schemes: CDNS revises rates on almost all products

Attorney general denies allegations of interference in judicial affairs

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

China warns new US tariffs will ‘severely affect’ relations

Oil dips as US data suggests inflation stickier than expected

Read more stories