Russian rouble slightly weakens against dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble slightly strengthened against the US dollar on Tuesday. By 07:44 GMT, the rouble was 0.11% lower at 91.45 to the dollar after trading in a range of 91.145 to 91.648.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.1% to 98.65 and was down 0.17% to 12.60 against the yuan.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, were flat at $83.33 a barrel. Russian stock indexes rose.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

The dollar-denominated RTS index decreased 0.02% to 1,193.28.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.16% to 3,462.69.