May 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza

Reuters Published May 13, 2024

JERUSALEM: Israeli protesters blocked aid trucks headed for Gaza on Monday, strewing food packages on the road in the latest in a series of incidents that have come as Israel has pledged to allow uninterrupted humanitarian supplies into the besieged enclave.

Four protesters, including a minor, were arrested at the protest, at Tarqumiya checkpoint, west of Hebron in the Israeli occupied West Bank, according to a statement from lawyers representing the protesters.

Videos circulated on social media showed protesters throwing supplies from the trucks onto the ground, with the contents of opened cartons lying spilled across the road.

“The aid that the State of Israel transfers goes directly into the hands of Hamas,” a statement from the Order 9 group which organised the protests said.

Israel and U.N. disagree over Gaza aid figures

The group said that as long as Israel “gives gifts to Hamas and the possibility of total control over the Gaza Strip through ownership of the distribution of aid,” Hamas would have no interest in a deal that would bring home the more than 100 hostages it has captive.

Last week, four people were arrested in southern Israel after a similar protest by Israelis who object to delivering humanitarian supplies into an area controlled by the movement Hamas, according to their lawyers.

“In light of incidents of disorderly conduct which occurred today, law enforcement has initiated an investigation culminating in the arrest of multiple suspects,” the Israeli police said in a statement. “The investigation is actively ongoing.”

Israel has faced heavy international pressure to step up the flow of aid into Gaza, where international organizations have warned of a severe humanitarian crisis threatening a population of more than 2 million people.

On Sunday, Israeli authorities announced the opening of a new crossing into northern Gaza and a temporary port, built by the United States, is close to opening.

Israel Hamas war aid trucks Gaza war Israeli protesters

Comments

200 characters

Israeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza

Pakistan, IMF mission begin discussions on further engagement

KSE-100 closes nearly 1% higher amid rate cut hopes, settles at record high of 73,799

Rupee registers marginal fall against US dollar

Wheat crisis: PM suspends PASSCO higher-ups

India, Iran sign 10-year agreement to develop port project

Pakistan, US pledge to continue counter-terrorism cooperation

PM Shehbaz resigns as PML-N president, makes way for brother Nawaz

Deputy PM Dar arrives in Beijing for strategic dialogue

ECP suspends lawmakers elected on reserved seats denied to SIC

Service Long March Tyres commits investment of around $108mn to double capacity in Pakistan

Read more stories