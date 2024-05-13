Khalid Maqbool elected MQM-P chairman

KARACHI: The MQM-Pakistan committee has unanimously elected Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the party chairman. The central ad hoc committee has also decided to unanimously form the central council which will be responsible for administrative and political affairs of the party. However, the names of the members of the central council will be announced later.

The MQM-P meeting was chaired by convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Pakistan House on Sunday.

Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Anis Qaimkhani, Faisal Sabzwari, Aminul Haq and Rizwan Babar participated in the meeting.