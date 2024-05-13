May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-13

Khalid Maqbool elected MQM-P chairman

NNI Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: The MQM-Pakistan committee has unanimously elected Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as the party chairman. The central ad hoc committee has also decided to unanimously form the central council which will be responsible for administrative and political affairs of the party. However, the names of the members of the central council will be announced later.

The MQM-P meeting was chaired by convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Pakistan House on Sunday.

Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar, Nasreen Jalil, Anis Qaimkhani, Faisal Sabzwari, Aminul Haq and Rizwan Babar participated in the meeting.

MQMP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQMP leaders Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi

Comments

200 characters

Khalid Maqbool elected MQM-P chairman

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains nearly 800 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Read more stories