May 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-13

Sri Lankan shares end higher

Reuters Published 13 May, 2024 06:08am

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose for a second straight session on Friday, helped by gains in consumer staples and financials stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.98% at 12,518.97, gaining for the third straight week.

Browns Investments PLC and Cargills (Ceylon) PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 1.5% and 0.94%, respectively. Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 111.4 million shares from 140.5 million shares in the previous session. The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.6 million) from 2.78 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

With heavy agenda, SIFC to meet tomorrow

No stopping the bull run at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 600 points

Ali Pervez will join team: Aurangzeb

Oil extends decline on signs of weak fuel demand, strong dollar

India to sign 10-year pact with Iran for Chabahar port management

Economist urges broader reforms in tax administration

FPCCI seeks comprehensive tax reforms

Foreign companies: BoI seeks details of special deployment policy from SBP

Blocking SIM cards of non-filers: LTO Islamabad to assist FBR

Read more stories