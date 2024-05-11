AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
Markets Print 2024-05-11

Wall St mixed but set for weekly gains

Published May 11, 2024

NEW YORK: US stock indexes were mixed on Friday, but looked on track for weekly gains ahead of key inflation readings next week that could provide more clues on how soon the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates.

Recent data indicating a cooling US labor market and a much better-than-expected earnings season have put the benchmark S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on track for their third consecutive week of gains.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose for an eighth straight session, its longest daily winning run since December, and was set for a fourth week of gains.

The University of Michigan’s survey, however, took some shine off these gains as it showed US consumer sentiment sagged to a six-month low in May amid growing anxiety about inflation, unemployment and interest rates. Its reading of one-year and five-year inflation expectations rose.

Analysts noted they were focused on next week’s consumer prices data to get more clarity on the Fed’s monetary policy agenda. The consumer price index for April is seen cooling to 3.4% on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.5% in the previous month.

“This one will be very important because if we don’t see some signs of inflation decelerating, that would be worrisome for markets,” said Ronald Temple, chief market strategist at Lazard.

A softer-than-expected employment report last week reignited bets that the Fed will make two 25 basis point interest rate cuts this year.

Traders are currently pricing in rate cuts of 41 basis points by the end of 2024, according to LSEG’s rate probabilities tool, with the first cut of 25 bps seen in September.

Tempering optimism about potential rate cuts, however, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said on Friday it’s not clear if monetary policy is tight enough to bring inflation down to the US central bank’s 2% goal, and with price pressures still too strong, it is too soon for rate cuts.

At 12:03 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.48 points, or 0.15%, to 39,445.24, the S&P 500 gained 0.36 points, or 0.01%, to 5,214.46 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 33.79 points, or 0.21%, to 16,312.48.

Most megacap stocks including Tesla, Alphabet and Apple slipped as US Treasury yields rose.

Nvidia gained 0.8% after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest chipmaker and a major supplier to Nvidia, reported a near 60% jump in April sales.

Novavax shares more than doubled in value after the vaccine maker removed doubts about its ability to remain in business and struck a licensing deal worth up to $1.2 billion with Sanofi for COVID-19 vaccines.

SoundHound AI jumped 11% after its first-quarter revenue beat market estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 56 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 151 new highs and 73 new lows.

