Sports

Australia goalkeeper Williams to retire after Paris Olympics

Reuters Published May 10, 2024

MELBOURNE: Australia’s long-serving goalkeeper Lydia Williams will retire from international soccer after the Paris Olympics, drawing the curtain on a career in women’s football that has spanned nearly 20 years.

The 35-year-old Indigenous Australian will bow out after more than 100 international appearances and five World Cups with the “Matildas”.

“This team is truly special, and I am proud of what it stands for, what it represents for a whole generation of women and girls,” she said in a statement on Friday.

“It’s just getting started and I can’t wait to cheer on the team from the sidelines when the next chapter of my life begins.”

Jubilant Madrid visit Granada as Liga relegation battle nears end

Though Mackenzie Arnold has become Australia’s first-choice keeper, Williams will hope to play a meaningful part in the squad’s bid for a maiden medal in Olympic soccer at the July 26-Aug. 11 Games.

Australia, semi-finalists at their home Women’s World Cup last year, are drawn with Germany, Zambia and the United States in the group phase.

