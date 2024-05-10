AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,676 Increased By 42.9 (0.56%)
BR30 25,471 Increased By 298.6 (1.19%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Jubilant Madrid visit Granada as Liga relegation battle nears end

AFP Published May 10, 2024
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BARCELONA: New Spanish champions Real Madrid visit suffering Granada on Saturday with La Liga’s key affairs on the verge of being settled, despite four rounds of fixtures remaining.

After Los Blancos wrapped up the title last weekend and Girona secured Champions League qualification, attention turns to the other end of the table.

Granada could already be down before kick-off at their Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium if Real Mallorca, 17th, defeat Las Palmas earlier on.

The Andalucians are above only relegated Almeria and languish 11 points from safety with just 12 to play for. They were promoted last season but are poised to return swiftly to Spain’s second tier.

Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich on Wednesday to reach the Champions League final and after putting off their title celebrations last week to focus on that game, will be in party mode.

At least Granada’s supporters will be spared the anguish of watching Madrid’s trophy presentation potentially on the day they are relegated.

Although the Spanish football federation initially planned to give Los Blancos the league trophy on Saturday, they changed their plans and will instead hand it to Madrid on Sunday morning.

“We will play against Real Madrid to dedicate a victory to our fans, which is what they deserve,” said Granada coach Jose Ramon Sandoval, acknowledging an honourable exit is the most Granada can hope for now.

Madrid coach Ancelotti ‘confident’ of reaching Champions League final

Cadiz, 18th, trail Mallorca by six points and have a slightly greater chance of survival, although the odds are against them.

They host Getafe on Sunday and a victory would help them at least take their survival battle to the wire.

“It’s difficult to do calculations – we need to always focus on the next match,” said coach Mauricio Pellegrino.

“Our chances will increase if we win the next one.

“We need to improve, rise back up, and compete in front of our fans.”

Higher up the table there are a few minor threads still to fully unravel.

Atletico Madrid are firm favourites to hold on to fourth position to reach next season’s Champions League, sitting six points clear of Athletic Bilbao in fifth.

Diego Simeone’s side welcome lowly Celta Vigo on Sunday after Athletic host out-of-form Osasuna on Saturday.

Real Betis are trying to fend off eighth-place Valencia to finish in the top seven to secure European football next season and have a five-point advantage.

Second-place Girona would dearly love to finish above illustrious but hurting neighbours Barcelona, third, who host a Real Sociedad team still looking to seal a Europa League place on Monday.

Michel Sanchez’s entertaining Girona side visit Alaves with striker Artem Dovbyk aiming to add to his league-leading goal tally of 20.

Real Madrid

Comments

200 characters

Jubilant Madrid visit Granada as Liga relegation battle nears end

FBR starts process of blocking mobile SIMs of non-filers

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Pakistan plans to issue green Sukuk bonds by December: Aurangzeb

KSE-100 hits record high, closes over 73,000 for the first time

Islamabad seeks Chinese assistance for completion of two hydropower projects

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil benchmark Brent above $84 on perky US, China demand signals

Gold price per tola jumps Rs4,600 in Pakistan

PPP's Sultan Saleem Haider takes oath as Governor Punjab

Lucky Core Industries approves acquisition of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Karachi

Read more stories