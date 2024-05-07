AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German police clear pro-Palestinian camp at Berlin University

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 08:04pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: German police cleared a pro-Palestinian protest camp on Tuesday at a courtyard of the Freie Universitaet Berlin, which had called for a stop to Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Some 100 people set up two dozen tents on the campus on Tuesday, joining a call by the so-called “Student Coalition Berlin” to occupy German universities.

Students from various Berlin Universities joined the protest, carrying Palestinian flags and shouting slogans supporting Palestinians and denouncing Israel and Germany.

The student group demanded that criminal charges be dropped against students and others who had shown solidarity with Palestinians on campuses, and for the universities to publicly oppose planned reforms to Berlin’s senate that would enable the expulsion of students on political grounds.

Protesters chant ‘Free Palestine’ at Paris’s Sorbonne University

They also urged banning police from the campus and reinstating academics and staff members of German universities and research institutes, who were expelled or defunded because of their political stance.

Freie Universität Berlin said the protesters tried to enter university rooms and lecture halls aiming to occupy them, and that the university filed criminal complaints and suspended lectures in several buildings.

“This kind of protest is not dialogue oriented. An occupation of university property is not acceptable. We welcome academic debate and dialogue – but not in this form,” said Guenter Ziegler, president of Freie Universität Berlin.

Student protests over the war and academic ties with Israel have begun to spread across Europe but have remained much smaller in scale than those seen in the United States.

Pro-Palestinian protests: top French university loses funding

The students are protesting Israel’s offensive in Gaza. Israel’s reprisals have killed over 34,000 in the enclave, according to Gaza health authorities.

More than 25 police vehicles surrounded the camp at Freie Universitaet Berlin and police said they cleared the area due to a university management request as the protest was not registered.

“There were isolated cases of deprivation of liberty for incitement to hatred and trespassing Freie Universitaet Berlin,” Berlin police wrote in a post on social media platform X, adding that those who would not comply with the orders would be taken by police and later reported.

Students German police pro Palestinian students pro Palestinian camp pro Palestinian protest Berlin Universities

Comments

200 characters

German police clear pro-Palestinian camp at Berlin University

Plot to kill five Chinese engineers hatched in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Engro to continue to invest in energy business, its main investor says

KSE-100 sees volatile session, closes flat

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

IHC judges’ letter: SC urges govt action on alleged interference in judicial matters

Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan-Japan game ends in draw

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

Read more stories