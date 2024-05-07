AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks mostly higher as Disney tumbles

AFP Published 07 May, 2024 07:33pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Tuesday, with investors weighing mixed Disney results and mulling over future US monetary policy.

Disney sank 8.4 percent after reporting a small loss related mainly to the write-down of a business in India. The entertainment giant reported a better performance in its Disney+ streaming business, with subscriptions on the rise.

The results were a focal point in a light week in terms of scheduled economic reports.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 38,951.38.

Wall Street climbs on renewed hopes of rate cuts

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2 percent at 5,189.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 16,349.77.

Wall Street stocks have risen the last three days, with analysts pointing to the improved prospects for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was still too high, but that he does not expect further interest rate increases.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks mostly higher as Disney tumbles

Plot to kill five Chinese engineers hatched in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan’s Engro to continue to invest in energy business, its main investor says

KSE-100 sees volatile session, closes flat

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Uzbekistan foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

IHC judges’ letter: SC urges govt action on alleged interference in judicial matters

Azlan Shah Hockey Cup: Pakistan-Japan game ends in draw

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

Read more stories