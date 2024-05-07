AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
Most Gulf markets muted as Mideast tension rises; Egypt gains

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 07:31pm
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Tuesday amid rising geopolitical tension in the region, while the Abu Dhabi index advanced on upbeat corporate earnings.

Israeli forces seized control of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Tuesday and tanks pushed into the southern Gazan city of Rafah as international mediators struggled to find agreement on a ceasefire between Israel and its Hamas foe.

The Qatari benchmark index slipped 0.2%, with most of its sectors posting losses, led by utilities, communications and finance.

Qatar National Bank, the region’s largest lender, shed 0.5% and Industries Qatar slid 1%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index eased 0.1%, pressured by a 1.1% loss in Saudi Basic Industries and a 0.8% drop in Saudi Telecom, the kingdom’s largest telecom operator.

Dubai’s benchmark index ended flat with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties adding 0.6% and Mashreqbank gaining 1%. Toll operator Salik Company, however, dropped 1.4%.

Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index advanced 0.4%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender, and Alpha Dhabi Holding both climbing 1.6%.

The conglomerate Alpha’s owner, International Holding Company (IHC), closed 0.1% higher after rising as much as 1.4% in early trading.

IHC, Abu Dhabi’s largest listed firm, said on Monday it would buy back up to 5 billion dirhams ($1.36 billion) of its shares as it reported an 88% rise in quarterly net profit.

Among other gainers, ADNOC Gas rose 1% after it posted a 21% increase in quarterly net income.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose for a third straight session and ended 1.2% higher, with most sectors in the green.

Commercial International Bank gained 5.1% and Qalaa Holding surged 8.8% after the private equity firm reported a 400% upsurge in its full-year net profit.

 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.1% to 12,358
 KUWAIT           down 0.1% to 7,646
 QATAR            lost 0.2% to 9,619
 EGYPT            rose 1.2% to 26,430
 BAHRAIN          added 0.1% to 2,024
 OMAN             was down 0.3% to 4,779
 ABU DHABI        gained 0.4% to 9,072
 DUBAI            ended flat at 4,156
