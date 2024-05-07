AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.35%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
FCCL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.14%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.13%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
HBL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
HUBC 140.50 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.04%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.96%)
MLCF 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.4%)
OGDC 134.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.4%)
PAEL 26.62 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.89%)
PIAA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.5%)
PPL 121.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.75%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.7%)
PTC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.5%)
SEARL 54.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.53%)
SNGP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.11%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.33%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,619 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.6%)
BR30 24,969 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.22%)
KSE100 72,761 Decreased By -3 (-0%)
KSE30 23,625 Decreased By -150.3 (-0.63%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end lower; volatility at 15-month high

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 04:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, led by losses in heavyweight financials and auto stocks, with volatility rising to a 15-month high amid the ongoing national elections.

The blue-chip Nifty 50 was down 0.62% at 22,302.50 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.52% to 73,511.85.

The Nifty Volatility Index, a gauge for domestic market volatility, rose for the ninth consecutive session to close at 17.01, a 15-month high.

Volatility in India will continue to be elevated as uncertainty over election results will make sections of investors hold back or even take some money off the table, said Raghvendra Nath, managing director at LadderUp Wealth Management.

The world’s most populous nation began voting last month, with votes set to be counted on June 4.

On Tuesday, eleven out of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with heavyweight financials and auto stocks closing down 0.92% and 1.83%, respectively.

State-run banks weigh on India’s blue-chip Nifty 50 index

The Nifty PSU index, which comprises of state-run banks, also ended 2.31% lower, with analysts saying that lenders’ margins are at higher risk from the Reserve Bank of India’s proposed guidelines regarding project finance.

The index extended declines for the fourth straight session and has lost about 6% since the guidelines were announced on Friday.

In contrast, consumer stocks rose 2.02% on upbeat corporate earnings. Consumer goods maker Marico closed 10% higher in its best session in about 15 years, after forecasting revenue growth outpacing volumes in fiscal year 2025.

Godrej Consumer Products also posted its best day in three months, after reporting a jump in its fourth-quarter adjusted profit.

U.S. rate-sensitive IT stocks rose 0.77% on renewed U.S. rate cut bets, with heavyweight TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra up between 1% and 2.5%.

The broader, more-domestically focussed small- and mid-caps dropped about 2% each, underperforming the benchmarks and logging their worst session since March 13.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares end lower; volatility at 15-month high

Plot to kill five Chinese engineers hatched in Afghanistan: DG ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Al Jazeera to pursue legal action ‘until the end’ over Israel ban

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

KSA highlights profundity of ties with Pakistan

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Read more stories