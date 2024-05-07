AIRLINK 71.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
DGKC 82.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.23%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
FFBL 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.44%)
FFL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.33%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
HBL 112.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.54%)
HUBC 139.86 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.58%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.2%)
PIAA 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PPL 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.51%)
PRL 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.42%)
PTC 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.29%)
SEARL 54.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
SNGP 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.69%)
SSGC 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,631 Decreased By -33.6 (-0.44%)
BR30 24,998 Decreased By -27.7 (-0.11%)
KSE100 72,877 Increased By 112.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 23,664 Decreased By -111.3 (-0.47%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye says Israel’s Rafah operation is another war crime

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 02:59pm

ANKARA: The Israeli operation in Gaza’s Rafah city a day after Hamas accepted a ceasefire deal marks another war crime by Israel, Turkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Tuesday.

“By carrying out a ground attack on Rafah, just a day after Hamas approved Qatar and Egypt’s proposal for a ceasefire deal, Israel has added another to the war crimes it has committed in Palestinian territories since October 7,” Yilmaz said on social media platform X.

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

Ankara would continue working for the Israeli leadership to be legally punished, he added.

Israel Qatar Gaza Israeli military Turkiye Palestinian Territories Gaza ceasefire Rafah crossing Gaza city of Rafah Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Turkiye Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye says Israel’s Rafah operation is another war crime

TTP terrorists continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

KSA highlights profundity of ties with Pakistan

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Read more stories