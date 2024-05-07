AIRLINK 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-3.1%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
DGKC 82.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.18%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.69%)
FFBL 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.03%)
FFL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.74%)
GGL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
HBL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 139.90 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.61%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.06%)
PAEL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (7.32%)
PIAA 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.89%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PPL 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.51%)
PRL 27.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.35%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.8%)
SEARL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
SNGP 70.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.45%)
SSGC 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,630 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,988 Decreased By -38 (-0.15%)
KSE100 72,858 Increased By 93.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 23,654 Decreased By -121.6 (-0.51%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 01:47pm

Erik ten Hag has run out of time at Manchester United and is unlikely to be given another year at the helm, former United players said in the wake of Monday’s 4-0 Premier League loss at Crystal Palace.

United’s record 13th league defeat of the campaign left them eighth and facing the prospect of having no European football next season.

They have conceded 81 goals in all competitions, their worst showing since the 1976-77 season.

“Tonight felt like the final nail in the coffin,” ex-United midfielder Paul Scholes told Premier League Productions.

“There was a lack of know-how from the team, a lack of effort which is the big disappointing thing. “I’ve felt he might get another year and work for a club that has calmed down a little bit by the new owners but it just doesn’t feel like it now. It’s quite plain to see it feels like borrowed time.”

Michael Owen, who played for United from 2009-12, said the club’s board should cut their losses and sack Ten Hag before the end of the season, with an FA Cup final against Manchester City still to play for.

“He cannot, simply cannot, manage the team next season,” Owen said. “I just wonder, there’s just so much at stake, even if it’s only for four games, I wonder whether the board might just have to try to do something here and now and be quite radical about it.”

United have three league games left, hosting leaders Arsenal and sixth-placed Newcastle United in their next two matches before winding up the campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ex-United defender Ashley Young said the club might fail to win any of their remaining games.

Ten Hag adamant Manchester United must be in Champions League

“It’s shambolic, everything about United’s defending was crazy,” he told Sky Sports.

“If United put on displays like they have shown tonight, they will miss out.”

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Comments

200 characters

Ten Hag out of time at Man United, former players say

TTP terrorists continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

KSA highlights profundity of ties with Pakistan

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

Read more stories