AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.84%)
DGKC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.26%)
FCCL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.74%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
HBL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 139.80 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.53%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
OGDC 135.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.04%)
PAEL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (7.36%)
PIAA 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PPL 122.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.62%)
PRL 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
SEARL 54.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.51%)
SNGP 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.67%)
SSGC 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,630 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.46%)
BR30 24,988 Decreased By -38 (-0.15%)
KSE100 72,858 Increased By 93.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 23,654 Decreased By -121.6 (-0.51%)
Sports

Jessica Pegula unsure about French Open participation

Reuters Published 07 May, 2024 01:45pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number five Jessica Pegula said she is feeling better after shaking off an injury that derailed her claycourt season but the American is unsure if she will play at the French Open, which starts on May 26.

The 30-year-old was one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour last season, winning the Montreal title in the build-up to the US Open, but has struggled this season due to illness and injuries.

Having withdrawn from Stuttgart and Madrid, Pegula confirmed she was also skipping Rome this week and said she may have to miss the year’s second Grand Slam at Roland Garros (RG).

No. 1 Jessica Pegula avoids early Charleston upset

“Hi guys - quick update - will miss Rome and possibly RG. I actually feel really good but have to work back into training at a snail’s pace,” Pegula said on Instagram.

She did not specify what the latest injury was.

Pegula, who also missed tournaments in the Middle East in February due to a neck issue, last competed in the Billie Jean King Cup in April.

Jessica Pegula

