AIRLINK 71.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-3.25%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.84%)
DGKC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.26%)
FCCL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.78%)
FFBL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
FFL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.74%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
HBL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 139.80 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.53%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (15.04%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.91%)
OGDC 135.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.04%)
PAEL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (7.36%)
PIAA 25.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.05%)
PPL 122.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-2.62%)
PRL 27.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
PTC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
SEARL 54.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.51%)
SNGP 70.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.67%)
SSGC 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
TELE 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.59%)
BR100 7,630 Decreased By -34.5 (-0.45%)
BR30 24,991 Decreased By -34.8 (-0.14%)
KSE100 72,863 Increased By 98.8 (0.14%)
KSE30 23,655 Decreased By -120.5 (-0.51%)
May 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore

AFP Published 07 May, 2024 01:17pm

SINGAPORE: Amazon said Tuesday it would invest US$9 billion in Singapore over the next four years to expand its cloud computing capabilities in the city.

The announcement comes after fellow tech titan Microsoft unveiled billions of dollars of investment in the same sectors in Southeast Asia last week as firms look to take advantage of growing demand in the region.

Amazon said the figure doubles its investment in the city-state and will help it meet growing demand for cloud services and adopt artificial intelligence.

“AWS (Amazon Web Services) is doubling down on its cloud infrastructure investments in Singapore from 2024 to 2028 to support customer demand, and help reinforce Singapore’s status as an attractive regional innovation launchpad,” Priscilla Chong, Country Manager of Singapore for AWS, said.

Amazon said its investment will support some 12,000 jobs in Singaporean businesses each year.

Amazon, iRobot abandon merger in face of EU opposition

It is also partnering with the Singapore government to help local businesses accelerate the adoption of

The e-commerce titan last week said profit in the first three months of 2024 tripled as its cloud, ads, and retail businesses thrived.

The company founded by Jeff Bezos is also testing an AI chatbot named Rufus that provides shopping tips to US mobile app customers.

Meanwhile, generative AI features for sellers help them create product listings.

The company also plans to invest billions of dollars in AWS datacenters in Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United States in coming years, according to the earnings release last week.

Tech giants such as Amazon and Microsoft have been investing more in Southeast Asia recently.

Microsoft pledged US$2.2 billion in artificial intelligence and cloud computing investment in Malaysia on Thursday.

That announcement came after tech chief Satya Nadella unveiled a US$1.7 bn investment in Indonesia, as well as Thailand’s first data centre region.

The tiny but wealthy and infrastructure-rich Singapore has become a business and technology centre in Southeast Asia, further solidifying its status after the pandemic.

Singapore AI Amazon

Comments

200 characters

Amazon says will invest $9 billion in Singapore

TTP terrorists continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan: DG ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Citi Pharma forms JV with China’s Hangzhou Newsea Technology

Israeli military seizes Rafah border crossing, steps up attacks in southern Gaza

IHC judges’ letter: Six-member SC bench resumes hearing

Sri Lanka inks 20-year power purchase deal with India’s Adani Green

KSA highlights profundity of ties with Pakistan

Iran, Pakistan seek ways to complete gas pipeline project

Two SNGPL-based urea fertiliser plants: MoI&P proposes extension in subsidised gas supply

Wheat fiasco points towards govt ‘negligence’

Read more stories