JI seeks action against K-E for ‘violating’ decisions made by Nepra

N H Zuberi Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi interim Ameer Munim Zafar has written a letter to the chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, demanding strict action against the K-Electric over violations of the decisions made by the regulator.

The JI leader in the letter mentioned that the KE has been flogging Karachiites with load shedding of upto 18 hours in some areas of the city on the pretext of the Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses which itself is a violation of the NEPRA decision dated APRIL 3, 2024.

He mentioned that the KE under no ethical, legal or administrative powers can use load shedding as a tool for collective punishment. However, he maintained, the KE enjoys the colonial era powers illegally and unconstitutionally with full impunity. Zafar wrote that at one hand, the consumers pay heavy bills, capacity charges for electricity that is not produced. He added that on the other hand the same consumer is deprived of electricity because someone else in the society has not paid his or her bills.

He shed light in detail on how the KE has missed all the targets and purposes of its privatization. He said that the KE couldn’t achieve self-reliance even after 18 years of its privatization.

