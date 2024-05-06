AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
Systems Limited hosts US ambassador Donald Blome

Press Release Published 06 May, 2024 05:30am

LAHORE: Systems Limited, Pakistan’s premier provider of IT and IT enabled services, had the distinct honor of hosting the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald A.Blome. Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited, along with Aezaz Hussain, Founder and Chairman of the Board, warmly welcomed Ambassador Blome, US Consul General in Lahore - Kristin Hawkins, Political Economic Officer Douglas Johnston, and Commercial Specialist - Hassan Raza, providing them with insights into the ongoing U.S.-Pakistan collaborations in the IT sector and future plans of Systems Limited.

Since its inception, Systems Limited has been at the forefront of the IT industry in Pakistan. Established in 1977, the company embarked on its global journey in 1996 by establishing a presence in the United States. Over the years, Systems Limited has cultivated strong relationships with major US enterprises, serving them both onsite and offshore centres in Pakistan. Today, Systems Limited operates in 16+ countries across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, catering to a diverse clientele.

During the visit, Ambassador Blome inquired about the availability and quality of IT resources in Pakistan. The Systems team proudly informed him of their strong partnership with academia, emphasizing their commitment to nurturing and developing high-quality IT talent through academic collaborations and skill-building initiatives.

Hosting Ambassador Blome, was a privilege for us at Systems Limited, remarked Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD at Systems Limited. “Our journey, spanning over four decades, reflects not only our strong resolve to scale, depth of technology, and the expertise of our world-class professionals but also our lasting pursuit of excellence. With a global team exceeding 7000 professionals, we are dedicated to deriving excellence in every facet of our operations, from conceptualization to execution.”

Ambassador Blome was given an exclusive tour of the Systems Limited Lahore campus, showcasing the company’s state-of-the-art facilities dedicated to serving its global clientele. During the tour Ambassador Blome noted, “We continue to work with the government and U.S. businesses operating in Pakistan to find ways to improve the investment climate to foster innovation and increase bilateral trade between our countries.”

