Punjab, KP and Balochistan: President approves appointment of governors

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of Governors of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

The president approved the appointment of Sardar Saleem Haider Khan as the governor of Punjab.

President Zardari also approved the appointment of Faisal Karim Kundi as the governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and approved the appointment of Jafar Khan Mandokhel as the governor of Balochistan.

The president has given approval under Article 101(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

