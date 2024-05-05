PML-N general council meeting on 11th

LAHORE: A meeting of the general council of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been scheduled on May 11 here at the party secretariat, to decide the party matters concerning leadership of the PML-N.

The sources in the PML-N said that top agenda of the meeting would be entrusting of the position of party president and secretary general to Nawaz Sharif and Khawaja Saad Rafique, respectively.

The sources claimed that the proposal to make Nawaz Sharif and Saad Rafique as the president and secretary general will be presented during the party’s general council meeting. Khawaja Saad’s elevation as party secretary general would infuse new direction to the party workers, the sources added. It may be added that the PML-N is pondering different options to revive the party strongholds in the present scenario with a strong narrative.

