AIRLINK 72.59 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (4.9%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.84%)
CNERGY 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
DFML 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
DGKC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.72%)
FCCL 21.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (7.1%)
FFBL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.54%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
GGL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 136.50 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.73%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.84%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.35%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.92%)
OGDC 137.75 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (3.67%)
PAEL 23.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.4%)
PIAA 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.45%)
PIBTL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.63%)
PPL 125.05 Increased By ▲ 8.75 (7.52%)
PRL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.21%)
PTC 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
SEARL 52.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.35%)
SNGP 70.80 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (4.73%)
SSGC 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
TPLP 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.39%)
TRG 60.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.21%)
UNITY 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 7,566 Increased By 157.7 (2.13%)
BR30 24,786 Increased By 749.4 (3.12%)
KSE100 71,902 Increased By 1235.2 (1.75%)
KSE30 23,595 Increased By 371 (1.6%)
Brecorder Logo
May 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-05

Cocoa prices decline further; robusta coffee also down

Reuters Published 05 May, 2024 02:54am

LONDON: London cocoa futures on ICE were lower on Friday and on track for a weekly loss of about 28%, though the pace of the decline appeared to be slowing.

COCOA

July London cocoa fell 1.5% to 6,454 pounds a metric ton by 1118 GMT, extending the market’s slide from a record high of 9,980 pounds set on April 19. The market is on track for a weekly loss of 28%.

Dealers said the fall was driven by fund liquidation of long positions, sparked partly by rising margin calls, and that fundamentals remained supportive with poor crops in West Africa leading to a large global deficit in the 2023/24 season.

“It’s important to underscore that the recent downturn in cocoa prices is primarily a result of trading manoeuvres, not a realignment of market fundamentals, and we expect this heightened volatility to persist as prices stay at historically high levels,” BMI analysts said in a note. July New York cocoa fell 1.2% to $7,470 a ton.

The July contract could slide further into a range of $6,680-$6,901, driven by a wave E, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

COFFEE

July robusta coffee was 0.7% lower at $3,655 a ton, extending the market’s fall from last week’s record high of $4,338. Dealers said funds had been liquidating long positions but fundamentals remain supportive, with dryness in top robusta producer Vietnam still a major concern.

There was some rain in Vietnam this week, but it was not sufficient to make a significant impact and there already appears to be some damage to crops in DakLak and Gia Lai provinces, they added.

July arabica coffee rose 0.7% to $2.0745 per lb.

SUGAR

July raw sugar rose 0.7% to 19.39 cents per lb. Dealers said concern that hot weather in Thailand could damage sugarcane crops provided some support. August white sugar was up 0.6% at $574 a ton.

Coffee Cocoa Sugar Cocoa prices

Comments

200 characters

Cocoa prices decline further; robusta coffee also down

There exists Rs24trn tax revenue collection potential: PM

Strategic dialogue with China: Deputy PM Dar to lead team

Not on ATL: Phone SIMs of over 1.4m non-filers likely to be blocked

Wheat procurement: PM vows to protect farmers

KE seeks Rs2.9871/unit transmission tariff for next seven years

Country faces the risk of decline in growth of cotton yield: FPCCI body demands Punjab govt start wheat procurement

Govt upbeat about Rs869bn PL target prospects

People’s Bus Service: Sindh CM opens Automated Fare Collection System

Civilians in military custody: Justice Rizvi says ‘cases be set down for early hearing’

Show cause notice withdrawn: No inquiry against govt official on same charges again: LHC

Read more stories