KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 03, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.82 279.48 AED 74.98 75.70
EURO 294.78 297.48 SAR 73.26 73.92
GBP 344.88 348.02 INTERBANK 278.10 278.50
JPY 1.75 1.80
=========================================================================
