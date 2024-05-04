KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (May 03, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 276.82 279.48 AED 74.98 75.70 EURO 294.78 297.48 SAR 73.26 73.92 GBP 344.88 348.02 INTERBANK 278.10 278.50 JPY 1.75 1.80 =========================================================================

