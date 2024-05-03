AIRLINK 72.42 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (4.65%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
CNERGY 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
DFML 32.27 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.26%)
DGKC 79.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.5%)
FFBL 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.66%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
GGL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
HBL 113.39 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.56%)
HUBC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
KEL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4%)
MLCF 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
OGDC 133.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.32%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.9%)
PIAA 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.73%)
PIBTL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 117.58 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.1%)
PRL 26.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
SEARL 52.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.15%)
SNGP 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.89%)
SSGC 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TPLP 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
TRG 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.83%)
UNITY 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,444 Increased By 35 (0.47%)
BR30 24,250 Increased By 213.6 (0.89%)
KSE100 71,126 Increased By 458.7 (0.65%)
KSE30 23,308 Increased By 83.9 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 2,715.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93%

MARI – earnings slip in 3Q

BR Research Published 03 May, 2024 09:07am

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (PSX: MARI) announced its financial performance recently, posting a decline in the latest quarter’s earnings. MARI’s bottom line contracted by 14 percent year-on-year in 3QFY24, while the company’s earnings in overall 9 months for FY24 were seen rising by 28 percent year-on-year.

The E&P company’s revenues during 3QFY24 were up by 28 percent year-on-year due to higher gas production by 26 percent year-on-year and an increase in Mari Gas Field wellhead price by 11 percent year-on-year. Overall, the company’s revenues in 9MFY24 witnessed a growth of 44 percent year-on-year which was driven by higher prices, production, and currency depreciation. During the nine months of FY24, the oil production by the exploration and production sector in the country witnessed an uptick of one percent year-on-year, whereas gas production depicted a 3 percent year-on-year decrease. Whereas MARI’s oil and gas production was up by 16 and 18 percent respectively, while the wellhead gas price was higher by 19 percent year-on-year, and PKR depreciated by around 17 percent year-on-year.

The contraction in the 3QFY24 bottom line was primarily due to a whopping four times rise in exploration and prospecting expenditure on account of a dry well during the period along with higher prospecting expenditure undertaken during the quarter. This also took the overall 9MFY24 exploration expenditure by almost double. Other factors that further restricted the bottom line were the higher operating expenses and lower finance income during the 3QFY24.

Another factor that contained bottom-line growth was the decline in finance income. The finance income was down by 11 percent year-on-year in 9MFY24 due to lower income on cash and cash balances. The decline in finance income in 3QFY24 was steeper at 57 percent year-on-year due to the absence of exchange gains during the quarter.

Improved gas production flows, prospects for more volumetric growth due to its drilling and E&P activity, and better liquidity due to the higher gas price of Mari Gas Field are likely to support bottom line growth for MARI in the coming quarter. The company has also planned mining investments. It has recently approved a Rs2.5 billion investment in its subsidiary Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd (MMC) for the same purpose.

oil production mari Mari Petroleum Company Limited Oil and gas production Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd

Comments

200 characters

MARI – earnings slip in 3Q

Arif Habib, Gerry’s Group among 10 bidders as Pakistan pushes back deadline for EoI to buy PIA

FO responds to speculation: Govt has no plan to offer air bases to foreign govt

PM asks Aurangzeb to revise borrowing limit for provinces

Active privatisation list: Six additional public sector entities added

PM forms body to probe wheat import matter

Economies in developing Asia ageing fast: Pakistan will still have shares below 10pc by 2050: ADB

Oil steadies, heads for weekly drop on US economy worries

PPIB urges S Arabia to finalise G2G framework pact

IPP payments, Gwadar power plant: MoFA asks PD to address Chinese concerns

9MFY24 collection: Provinces given 53pc of total revenue under NFC Award

Read more stories