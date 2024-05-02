AIRLINK 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-5.28%)
BOP 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.73%)
CNERGY 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
DFML 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.7%)
DGKC 77.25 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.33%)
FCCL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.46%)
FFBL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.18%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HBL 112.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-3.38%)
HUBC 133.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.08%)
KOSM 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.41%)
MLCF 36.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.1%)
OGDC 132.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
PAEL 22.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
PIAA 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.96%)
PIBTL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
PPL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.86%)
PRL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.74%)
PTC 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-7.23%)
SEARL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.71%)
SNGP 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
TRG 59.29 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-7.17%)
UNITY 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,409 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.7%)
BR30 24,036 Decreased By -134.9 (-0.56%)
KSE100 70,667 Decreased By -435.6 (-0.61%)
KSE30 23,224 Decreased By -170.8 (-0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan PIAA (Pakistan International Airlines Corp) 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.96%

Rains return to UAE, PIA suspends flights to Dubai, Sharjah

BR Web Desk | AFP Published 02 May, 2024 09:37pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday suspended flight operations to Dubai and Sharjah as heavy rains returned to the desert country.

In a statement, the national flag carrier said flight operations for the twin cities were badly affected due to severe weather conditions.

Rains returned to the UAE on Thursday as schools and many offices were closed across the country.

A lightning storm with high winds swept across the oil-rich monarchy overnight, with more than 50 millimetres (two inches) of rain falling before 8:00 am in some areas, the National Center of Meteorology said.

In pictures: life in glitzy Dubai disrupted after record rain

Flooding was seen in some parts of financial hub Dubai, and the city’s airport, the world’s busiest by international passenger traffic, cancelled 13 flights and diverted five, a spokesperson said.

State-owned, Dubai-based Emirates and sister airline flydubai both warned passengers of delays, as schools switched to remote learning and public-sector offices closed.

The development comes just two weeks after the UAE received the heaviest rains since records began 75 years ago.

PIA said it would resume the air operations as soon as the conditions improved.

The airline requested the affected passengers to stay in contact with its call center for information about their flights.

PIA Pakistan International Airlines PIA flights to UAE PIA flights to Dubai PIA flights to Sharjah rain in UAE UAE rains rain in Dubai

Comments

200 characters

Rains return to UAE, PIA suspends flights to Dubai, Sharjah

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks 18% YoY to $19.5bn in 10MFY24

Pakistan’s headline inflation decelerates further to 17.3% in April 2024

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Article 19 of Constitution clearly defines limits of freedom of speech, opinion: COAS

KSE-100 sees third successive session in the red, falls 445 points

Budget proposals: PBC calls for mining FBR data to identify new taxpayers

Reforms in FBR government’s top priority: Law Minister

Targeting GCC markets, TOMCL completes first phase of expansion

Pak Suzuki announces up to Rs710,000 price drop for Swift variants

Three terrorists killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

Read more stories