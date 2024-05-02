Rains return to UAE, PIA suspends flights to Dubai, Sharjah

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday suspended flight operations to Dubai and Sharjah as heavy rains returned to the desert country.

In a statement, the national flag carrier said flight operations for the twin cities were badly affected due to severe weather conditions.

Rains returned to the UAE on Thursday as schools and many offices were closed across the country.

A lightning storm with high winds swept across the oil-rich monarchy overnight, with more than 50 millimetres (two inches) of rain falling before 8:00 am in some areas, the National Center of Meteorology said.

In pictures: life in glitzy Dubai disrupted after record rain

Flooding was seen in some parts of financial hub Dubai, and the city’s airport, the world’s busiest by international passenger traffic, cancelled 13 flights and diverted five, a spokesperson said.

State-owned, Dubai-based Emirates and sister airline flydubai both warned passengers of delays, as schools switched to remote learning and public-sector offices closed.

The development comes just two weeks after the UAE received the heaviest rains since records began 75 years ago.

PIA said it would resume the air operations as soon as the conditions improved.

The airline requested the affected passengers to stay in contact with its call center for information about their flights.