What does Dar’s elevation reveal?

EDITORIAL: The appointment of Foreign Minister and former finance minister Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister is bound to create some speculation regarding the future trajectory of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N)-led coalition government, given the present state of the country’s politics and the sensitive nature of the civil-military relationship.

It is interesting to note that this development follows on the heels of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reassuming the presidency of the ruling PML-N seven years after he was ousted from that position following his disqualification from holding public office in the aftermath of the Panama Papers case.

Ishaq Dar’s appointment, therefore, if viewed alongside Nawaz Sharif assuming the party position, gives a very strong impression that the latter is now trying to assert control and wants to have a confidante in a senior position in government.

While the office of the deputy prime minister does not enjoy constitutional status, many would see this as a symbolic move indicating a subtle shift in power dynamics, and Nawaz Sharif trying to repair some of the damage that many feel has been done to his politics, which had largely revolved around challenging the conventional power structure prevalent in the country and insisting on the primacy of civilian governments.

This has often been at odds with Shehbaz Sharif’s more conciliatory approach towards working with the traditional power-holders. With the PML-N performing less-than-satisfactorily in the general elections, many have attributed this poor showing to its failure to adhere to the senior Sharif’s narrative.

It should be recalled that back in the dying days of the PTI government, there were concerns from a section of PML-N loyalists about the party giving the impression of becoming an instrument of the establishment and assuming office in a difficult economic environment. One would have to say that these fears were realised to an extent, as upon assuming office in April 2022, the PML-N-led PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) coalition, had to contend with a highly precarious economic situation, which was exacerbated by many of its own imprudent policies.

This, combined with the side-lining of the narrative that argued for civilian supremacy, many believe, led to considerable damage being done to the PML-N’s politics. Given this, while PML-N insiders insist that Ishaq Dar’s appointment was a joint decision by the Sharif brothers, it is difficult to dispel the impression that this is an attempt by Nawaz Sharif to mend the harm done to the party by consolidating his influence in the echelons of power, and indicating to his base his commitment to his core beliefs.

The latest development also appears to be a way to compensate Ishaq Dar for being overlooked for the position of finance minister, a designation that the PML-N had entrusted him with whenever the party has been in power in recent times.

However, the disastrous consequences of his policies during his time as the PDM coalition’s finance minister, where the country suffered through an acute balance of payments (BoP) crisis and international lenders became increasingly wary of dealing with him, ensured that it became untenable for the PML-N-led government to appoint him to this vital office upon assuming power this year. Nevertheless, his closeness to Nawaz Sharif ensured his appointment as foreign minister, and now with him assuming the role of deputy prime minister, looks set to continue to wield significant influence.

One would hope, however, that this increased influence doesn’t hamper the vital work that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is trying to accomplish vis-a-vis securing crucial funding from the IMF and carrying out much-needed economic reforms. The internal political dynamics of the ruling party must not come in the way of the well-being of the country’s economy.

