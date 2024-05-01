AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall as miners and banks drag; Fed in focus

Reuters Published 01 May, 2024 11:30am

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, led by commodity-related stocks and banks as upbeat US data dampened hopes of early interest rate cuts ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1.3% to 7,561.600 by 0025 GMT, after closing 0.4% higher on Tuesday.

Data showed US labour costs increased more than expected in the first quarter amid a rise in wages and benefits, confirming the surge in inflation early in the year that will likely delay a much-anticipated rate cut later this year.

Almost 99% of the market expects the Fed to cling onto its cash rate on Wednesday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

In Sydney, investors assessed March retail sales data, which showed that consumers cut back on spending amid rising interest rates.

In the resources-heavy benchmark index, commodity stocks tumbled, weighed down by lower iron ore and oil prices.

Mining stocks fell 2.2% as they took the brunt of a sell-off in China ahead of a holiday. BHP Group lost 1.6%, while Rio Tinto dropped 1.2%.

Australian shares hit record high; RBA cautious on inflation

Energy stocks lost 2.2% after global oil prices fell on growing hopes of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire. Oil and gas giant Woodside Energy dropped 1.6%, while smaller peer Santos slid 1.3%.

Financials fell 1%, with the “Big Four” banks down between 0.7% and 0.9%.

Healthcare stocks shed 0.7%, with Australia’s priciest stock CSL down 0.6%.

Real estate and information technology stocks slipped 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 11,877.5300.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares fall as miners and banks drag; Fed in focus

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories