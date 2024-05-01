AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Labour Day today

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

LAHORE: Like other parts of the world, ‘Labour Day’ is being marked on today with a resolve to safeguard the rights of the labourers apart from giving them due respect and status in society.

The Day is marked every year, to commemorate the historic struggle of the working class across the world and pay homage to the martyrs of Chicago, who laid down their lives for labourers rights in Chicago on May 1, 1886. As a result of sacrifices of labourers, their working hours were fixed and better working conditions became available to them.

To mark the day, labour organizations across the country will hold processions and seminars, to highlight the problems of workers. There will be public holiday on Wednesday and all the government offices, banks and educational institutions will remain closed. Radio and TV channels will present programmes, to raise awareness among the masses about the rights of the labourers and to express solidarity with this vital segment of the society.

The objective of marking the Labour Day is to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the working class create awareness about their rights and protect them from exploitation.

The Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, in his message on the occasion of May Day, said that the labourers have key role of labourers in the country’s economic development. “Our religion Islam acknowledges the dignity of the laborer and the industrialists should ensure the welfare and safety of workers,” he said.

