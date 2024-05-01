AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-01

Fertilizer cos ordered to withdraws urea price hike

APP Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: Industries Minister directs to withdraw recent urea price hike. In a move to protect the interests of farmers, Federal Minister for Industry and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain here on Tuesday directed the fertilizer companies to immediately reverse the recent increase in urea prices.

He said while chairing an emergency meeting with representatives of fertilizer companies, including Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Engro Fertilizer Private Limited, and Fatima Fertilizer Company, to discuss the sudden price hike. Secretary Industry and Production Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

The minister has rejected the fertilizer companies’ justification for the price increase, citing no change in production costs.

He emphasized that the government’s top priority is to protect farmers’ interests and ensure the uninterrupted supply of urea during the upcoming Kharif season. The fertilizer companies sought time of 3 days to reverse the decision to grant relief to farmers.

The minister highlighted that the government has decided to import 200,000 metric tons of urea. Further even 500,000 metric ton of urea would be imported if needed to meet local demands.

He directed all provinces to stop hoarding and illegal profiteering of urea fertilizer, said adding that fertilizer companies share urea fertilizer distribution plan every month in advance.

Minister asked Fertilizer companies that all stakeholders should be consulted before increasing urea fertilizer prices in future.

He stressed that increase in price of urea fertilizer without increase in cost of production is not acceptable.

Rana Tanveer Hussain Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited fertilizer companies Urea price

Comments

200 characters

Fertilizer cos ordered to withdraws urea price hike

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories