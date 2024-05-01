AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
2024-05-01

Hush money trial: Judge fines Trump $9,000, threatens jail for contempt

Reuters Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

NEW YORK: The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial fined the former US president $9,000 for contempt of court on Tuesday and said he would consider jailing him if he continued to violate a gag order.

In a written order, Justice Juan Merchan said the fine may not be enough to serve as a deterrent for the wealthy businessman-turned-politician and lamented he did not have the authority to impose a higher penalty.

“Defendant is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment,” Merchan wrote.

Donald Trump Former US President judge Hush money trial Judge fines

